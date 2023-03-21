HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: STPI taking steps to improve success rate of startups, says official

‘Students should come up with innovative ideas to enter into the country’s startup ecosystem’

March 21, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Deputy Director Suresh Bhatha said that to ensure the progress of the startup ecosystem and to enable the country to achieve global leadership position in emerging technologies, STPI is aiming to improve the success rate of startups. He participated as the chief guest to address the students on entrepreneurship, jointly organised by GITAM Deemed to be University Computer Science Engineering Department and Computer Society of India (CSI), at GITAM here on Tuesday.

Mr. Suresh said that the STPI has been continuously empowering the IT Industry by providing statutory services, incubation services, datacom services and startups promotional services through its 63 centres in India. Due to these efforts, software exports in STPI registered units crossed ₹6.28 lakh crore in FY 2021-22, he said. He encouraged the students to come up with innovative ideas to enter into the country’s startup ecosystem. GITAM Computer Science Engineering Department Head Sireesh and others attended.

