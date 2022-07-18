Visakhapatnam: STPI officials hold discussions with Andhra University Vice-Chancellor on establishment of incubation centre

Prasad Reddy urges them to start office in the campus

Prasad Reddy urges them to start office in the campus

A team of higher officials from the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) visited Andhra University and held discussions on the proposal for establishment of an incubation centre in the campus, with Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on Monday.

STPI Chief Innovation Officer and STPINEXT Director (Delhi) Subodh Sachan, STPI Hyderabad Director C.V.D. Ram Prasad and STPI Visakhapatnam Additional Director Suresh Betha held discussions with the Vice-Chancellor in this regard. Prof. Prasad Reddy suggested that an MoU should be signed at an early date for establishment of the incubation centre.

In the first phase, construction would be taken up in an extent of 25,000 square feet at an estimated cost of ₹19.75 crore. The centre would be set up in three phases. The Vice- Chancellor elaborated on the development activities being undertaken in the campus. Andhra University stands as an institution of higher education in the three districts of North Andhra.

He told them about the Environmental Engineering course being offered by the AU and the collaborative programmes with industries and the Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam. The collaboration of experts from various fields was also adding to the value of the university. He invited the STPI team to start their Visakhapatnam office in AU campus and conduct their activities from it.

Later, Prof. Prasada Reddy felicitated the STPI delegates on behalf of the university.