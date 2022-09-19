Visakhapatnam: steps will be taken to increase the number of Indian students in France, says Consul General

‘Plan to establish special European corner in the Visakhapatnam’

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 19, 2022 20:21 IST

Thierry Berthelot, Consul General of France, and his team visited GITAM Deemed to be University here on Monday.

They interacted with GITAM president M. Sribharath, Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam, Registrar D. Gunasekharan and others and spoke about the avenues of higher education and research.

Mr. Thierry Berthelot said that both the countries have good trade relations and a few more investors showing interest to invest in India particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He also mentioned that around 10,000 students are pursuing their higher education in various universities in France and they want to increase the number by way of establishing special European corner in Visakhapatnam. He informed that France Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain will be visiting French industries in Visakhapatnam during October this year followed by a visit to GITAM to address the students to discuss academic collaborations and career opportunities in French industries in India.

Mr. Sribharath said that the university was ready to cooperate with France to establish their European corner in Visakhapatnam.

He said that the university is also interested to establish academic tie-ups with European universities. He mentioned that majority of the students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are opting for US universities but there is a chance to attract the students to join reputed universities in France through awareness programmes.

France Economic Counsellor (South India) Bertrand De La Forest Divonne and Operations (Press attache) Hemangini Rakshit participated in the meeting.

