Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s management denies VUPPC allegations on curtailment of production

‘The views are not portraying the prevailing steel market and business operation in the right perspective’

The management of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has denied the allegations made by the representatives of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) that it was deliberately reducing production. The VUPPC leaders had alleged that the production was stopped though there was tremendous demand for steel in the market.

Denying the allegations, which appeared in these columns, the VSP in a press communication on Monday stated that the views expressed were not portraying the prevailing steel market and business operation in the right perspective. On the contrary, in the current adverse situation, when there was an overall coal crisis both for domestic and international plants, RINL has optimised its plant operations and is performing at its best and setting new benchmarks in business operation.

‘Best annual performance’

In the calendar year 2021, RINL achieved more than 6 million tons of Hot Metal production for the first time, and maintaining the same pace in FY22, it was on the way to achieve its best ever annual performance in Hot Metal, Crude Steel and Saleable Steel production. The VSP officials noted that on its 40 th Formation day on February 18, 2022, RINL’s Blast Furnace-1 has achieved its best-ever daily Hot Metal production of 8,019 tons.

Being an environment sustainable corporate organisation, its techno-economic parameters along with environmental parameters were among the best in the industry. RINL has been in the forefront in fight against COVID-19 pandemic, and despatched India’s First Oxygen Express, the release added.