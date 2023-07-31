ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers stage protest at Adani Gangavaram port

July 31, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

They allege required coking coal is not being supplied to the steel plant

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed for sometime at the entry points of the Adani Gangavaram port here on Monday as several workers of RINL-Vizag Steel Plant tried to lay siege the port, expressing their anger at the port authorities for not supplying the required coking coal to the steel plant.

The New Port police intervened and defused the situation by not allowing them into the port.

The New Port Circle Inspector S. Ramu said, “About 200 Vizag Steel Plant workers tried to enter the Gangavaram port at around 5.30 p.m. on Monday. Slogans were raised against the port management. Our team has brought the situation under control. After a few minutes they called off their protest. None of them were arrested.”

