Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will ramp up production from August, says CMD

May 22, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘Requirement of customers will be fully met’

The Hindu Bureau

The RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, organised customer meet at Gurajada Kalakshetram here on Monday. Around 100 customers from all over India along with export customers attended the meeting.

Chairing the meeting, RINL-VSP CMD Atul Bhatt lauded the support given by the customers during times of need. He requested them to be part of the growth path of the company and help in increasing the market share of RINL.

“The plant is all set to ramp up production from August this year onwards and assured that the requirement of customers will be fully met from the improved production levels,” Mr. Bhatt said.

RINL director (commercial) D.K. Mohanty explained the global and domestic market scenario. He assured that RINL was and will always strive to protect the interests of their valued customers.

After the meeting, some of the customers were taken to various production units of RINL and the central dispatch yard of marketing.

