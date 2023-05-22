HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will ramp up production from August, says CMD

‘Requirement of customers will be fully met’

May 22, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, organised customer meet at Gurajada Kalakshetram here on Monday. Around 100 customers from all over India along with export customers attended the meeting.

Chairing the meeting, RINL-VSP CMD Atul Bhatt lauded the support given by the customers during times of need. He requested them to be part of the growth path of the company and help in increasing the market share of RINL.

“The plant is all set to ramp up production from August this year onwards and assured that the requirement of customers will be fully met from the improved production levels,” Mr. Bhatt said.

RINL director (commercial) D.K. Mohanty explained the global and domestic market scenario. He assured that RINL was and will always strive to protect the interests of their valued customers.

After the meeting, some of the customers were taken to various production units of RINL and the central dispatch yard of marketing.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.