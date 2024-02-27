Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to sell a part of its non-core assets to overcome financial struggles

February 27, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), has decided to sell a part of its non-core assets (13.89 acres) at a reserve price value of ₹480 crore, as part of the efforts to overcome its financial struggles.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) has also been issued earlier this month with the date of pre-bid meeting on February 28 (Wednesday). The last date for submission of earnest money deposit is March 5 and e-auction will start on March 14.

National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), RINL-VSP and National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) held an investors meeting on the plant premises here on Tuesday, mentioning that the meeting was to clarify the queries raised by the interested parties to buy the assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per an official information, the RINL presently owns different land plots or blocks measuring a total of 13.89 acres at HB Colony- Maddilapalem (11.80 acres), Auto Nagar (2.0 acres) and Pedagantyada (0.089 acres) in Visakhapatnam city. At least 125 plus investors and others attended the Tuesday’s meeting that showcased the property (non-core assets).

“NBCC General Manager (engineering) G. Rajaram, RINL Chief General Manager (HR) G. Gandhi and NLMC General Manager Rohin Koppuravuri interacted with the investors and others at the meet. The participants included investors, bankers, bidders, developers even including CREDAI besides individual bidders,” the official information stated.

A Request for Proposal (e-auction) was also issued for 67,277 square yard of land (plots and blocks).

The size of plot at HB Colony here varies from 129 to 450 square yards and reserve price is from ₹70,200 to ₹85,800 per square yard. There are 111 plots available in HB Colony. The reserve price is from ₹78,000 to ₹85,800 per square yard. There are 14 such blocks in the same area.

Similarly, the size of blocks at Auto Nagar varies from 1,676 – 2,895 square yard, and reserve price is from ₹30,000 to ₹32,000 per square yard. There are four such blocks here.

The size of single block available at Pedagantyada is 435 square yard and the reserve price is ₹20,500 per square yard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.