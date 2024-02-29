Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to implement biometric attendance for 29,000 employees from March 8

February 29, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Come March 8, as many as 29,000 employees of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited - Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) will have to use biometric attendance.

The existing system of registering attendance by signing the Daily Attendance Registry System (DARS) sheets will be discontinued from the same day. This is for the first time biometric system is being used in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

According to the official sources from the RINL-VSP, the plant’s Human Resources (HR) Department on February 26 issued two separate internal circulars — one for 14,000 regular employees and another for 15,000 contract employees. Employees were also informed to register themselves for the new system at least two days before the implementation day (March 8), and be ready for it.

Biometric Attendance Recording System (BARS) is meant for the regular employees of RINL working on the plant premises. Biometric Access Control System (BACS) is meant for contract workers of the plant, employed by various manpower agencies for plant operations.

Agencies employing contract workers are responsible for registering their workers’ names and other details with the BACS. Failing that, workers will not be allowed to enter the plant.

“About 29,000 plant employees will have to use BARS and BACS from March 8. The Chairman and Managing Director is also not exempted. These are the latest guidelines from the Union Ministry of Steel,” an official told The Hindu on condition of anonymity.

On the other hand, the union leaders expressed their anger over the introduction of such a policy (biometric attendance) by the plant management and the Ministry of Steel. Such systems, they said, were being introduced to privatise the plant by harassing the workers.

A steel plant employee, who does not want to be quoted, said, “We don’t even have bus or canteen facility. So, how can the plant management expect all of us attending the plant at once?. When there is no transport facility like buses for the workers, it is not a right decision.”

Union leaders, who met RINL-VSP CMD Atul Bhatt on Wednesday, urged him to reconsider the decision. “Our CMD said that they have nothing in their hands. He, however, assured us that he would try to form a committee to look into the problems arising out of the implementation of the system. We are working for more than 15 additional hours in a month without extra pay,” said D. Adinarayana, general secretary of AITUC, the recognised union of the plant.