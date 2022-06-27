Visakhapatnam Steel Plant takes up sapling distribution drive

1,500 saplings distributed to about 500 people

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, took up the initial distribution of 75,000 native saplings around the peripheral villages of the plant here on Monday.

The programme has been taken up as part of its Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) projects. The initiative was taken up as per guidelines of The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for the plant’s capacity expansion from 6.3 MTPA to 7.3 MTPA.

Speaking on the occasion, Director D.K. Mohanty said that RINL/VSP has given lot of emphasis on green cover since inception of the plant.

About 500 people have attended the function and 1,500 saplings were distributed. The distributes saplings include native species of mango, guava and sapota.