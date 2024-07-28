ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant surpasses 100 million tons of steel production

Published - July 28, 2024 12:07 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Wire rod coils rolling at RINL Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), has touched a record of producing more than 100 million tons of saleable steel products since its inception 1990 (November).

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a testament to our dedication, innovation & unwavering commitment to excellence,” an official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the RINL-VSP stated on Saturday (July 27).

The RINL-VSP steel products have been used for infrastructure, automotive, construction, and engineering, and in most of the projects of national importance.

“Behind the success lies the relentless effort of our skilled workforce. From the initial stages of high quality raw material processing to the final product, every step is meticulously monitored and executed with precision. This attention to detail ensures that our products consistently exceed expectations. By embracing the latest technologies and industry best practices, RINL remains at the forefront of the steel industry, providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers,” an official told The Hindu on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US