Visakhapatnam Steel Plant surpasses 100 million tons of steel production

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), has touched a record of producing more than 100 million tons of saleable steel products since its inception 1990 (November).

“It is a testament to our dedication, innovation & unwavering commitment to excellence,” an official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the RINL-VSP stated on Saturday (July 27).

The RINL-VSP steel products have been used for infrastructure, automotive, construction, and engineering, and in most of the projects of national importance.

“Behind the success lies the relentless effort of our skilled workforce. From the initial stages of high quality raw material processing to the final product, every step is meticulously monitored and executed with precision. This attention to detail ensures that our products consistently exceed expectations. By embracing the latest technologies and industry best practices, RINL remains at the forefront of the steel industry, providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers,” an official told The Hindu on Saturday.

