Visakhapatnam Steel Plant should continue in public sector, says POW leader

M. Lakshmi, state general secretary of the Progressive Organisation of Women (POW), has demanded that the newly elected Central and State governments implement the poll promises made to North Andhra.

She was speaking at the relay strike being conducted by workers of various sectors, civil society organisations, and others at the Gandhi statue near GVMC on the 1,262nd day of their strike in protest against the Centre’s decision to sell Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) strategically.

Ms. Lakshmi demanded the implementation of the verdict given by Justice Narasimha Reddy of the AP High Court in combined Andhra Pradesh in the past. She recalled that when the then government failed to implement the orders of the High Court, contempt of court cases were filed against it. Describing VSP as the pride of Telugu people, she demanded its continuation in the public sector.

POW Visakhapatnam district president S. Venkata Lakshmi, district vice president K. Balanagamma and general secretary Rohini were among those who spoke.

