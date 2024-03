March 25, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Wire Rod Mill -2 at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, exceeded its annual rated production capacity for the first time, since inception, hitting 6 lakh tons in FY 2023-24, according to an official statement here on Monday.

The CMD Atul Bhatt congratulated the staff and workers for achieving rated capacity for the first time in a financial year and setting new standards of excellence in steel manufacturing companies.

