Visakhapatnam Steel Plant registers exception performance in April-September 2023 period

RINL has achieved a sales volume of 1.95 million tonnes and a sales turnover of ₹10,780 crore in finished steel which registered an impressive growth of 40% and 25% respectively, over the corresponding period of last year.

October 07, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
An aerial view of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. File

An aerial view of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Rashtriya Ispat Nigham Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has registered a good performance on both production and marketing fronts during the six months (April to September) in the current financial year.

In the Marketing front, the cumulative sale of WRC (wire rod coils) the plant achieved a sale of of 3.64 lakh tonnes, structural sales of 2.23 lakh tonnes and value added steel (VAS) sales 6.82 lakh tonnes during the first half of the current financial year. This is best sales performance achieved for any H-1 (April-September period), since inception.

RINL has achieved a sales volume of 1.95 million tonnes and a sales turnover of ₹10,780 crore in finished steel which registered an impressive growth of 40% and 25% respectively, over the corresponding period of last year.

“This is the best ever production for any H1 period since inception,” a RINL-VSP spokesperson told The Hindu.

Appreciating the entire RINL team for their outstanding performance during the first half of the current fiscal, the RINL-VSP CMD Atul Bhatt has said that the dedication and commitment of RINL’s workforce have been pivotal to RINL’ success.

