Visakhapatnam Steel Plant quality circle teams win laurels at international level

November 18, 2022 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Three Lean Quality Circle (LQC) teams from RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, have won Gold Awards (highest award) at the International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC-2022), organised by the Indonesian Quality Management Association (IQMA), on the theme ‘Build back better through quality efforts’ at Jakarta from November 15 to 18.

The three LCQ teams – Alpha from Light and Medium Merchant Mill (LMMM), Proxy Tech from Blast Furnace(BF) and ‘Atmanirbhar’ from special bar mill (SBM) departments of VSP presented their case studies in the competition conducted during the convention.

QC team Alpha, consisting of S. Srihari Rao, K.V. Bhaskar, E.V. Narayana, P. Vikrama Rao and D.M. Krishna presented their case study on ‘Easy replacement of split bush bearing in charging grid drum shaft’.

QC team Proxy Tech, consisting of D. Ramsatyanaryana, Ahammad Valli, K. Suvarna Raju, S. Ranga Raju and K. Suresh presented their case study on ‘Avoiding stoppage of Bell Less Top charging due to BLT greasing system failure’ and bagged ‘excellence’ ward.

QC team ‘Atmanirbhar’ consisting of M. Vignesh, B. Prasad, P.N.R. Lakshmana Rao, CH. Kansas Babu and B. Kiran Kumar presented their case study on ‘Modification of vertical frames of stands in SBM’ and bagged excellence award.

All the three teams bagged ‘Gold awards’ at ICQCC-2022.

Atul Bhat, CMD, RINL, congratulated all the members and officials of RINL lean quality circle teams for bringing laurels to RINL at the international level.