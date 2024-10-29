Visakhapatnam Steel Plant organises walkathon as part of Vigilance Awareness Week

The Vigilance Department of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, organised a walkathon in association with the Sports Department at Colonel CK. Naidu Ukku stadium here on Tuesday, as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2024.

Over 300 schoolchildren from various institutions of Ukkunagaram, along with their parents, enthusiastically took part in the walkathon for about four kilometre stretch in the Ukkunagaram township.

Addressing gathering, S. Karuna Raju, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), RINL, underscored the significance of vigilance in various aspects of life.