Visakhapatnam Steel Plant organises free medical camp at Kilagada tribal village

A free integrated medical camp was organised by RINL – Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, at Kilagada tribal village of Munchingiputtu mandalam as part of its Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) initiative on Sunday.

RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has been conducting free medical camps as part of its corporate environment responsibility to provide better healthcare and improve the quality of life of the tribal people residing in remote villages,.

The free medical camp at Kilagada was coordinated by Ukkunagaram Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations (SSSSO s) of Visakhapatnam District and SSSSO s of Paderu tribal villages in association with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Senior doctors of Sri Sathya Sai Medical Service wing, Visakhapatnam district, assisted by the Medical Sevadal (service wing volunteers), paramedical team of Sri Sathya Sai Medical Centre also assisted in conducting the free medical camp for the tribal people.

Representatives of Omega Hospital have also joined the service to screen patients for cancer. Patients who need further treatment would be taken to Gayatri Vidya Parishad Hospital in Visakhapatnam, where free treatment would be given.

Medical team from Visakha Eye Hospital assisted in conducting the ophthalmology-related tests for the tribals.

In all, 625 tribals from 30 villages of Munchingiputtu mandal were examined by the doctors of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, which also provided them free medicines, lunch and clothes.

A. Ashok, GM, Corporate Social Responsibility department of VSP, several Sevadal volunteers from Ukkunagaram and Paderu Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi participated.

The free medical camp was coordinated by R.A. Naidu, District Medical Services Wing in-charge, SSSSO, Visakhapatnam.