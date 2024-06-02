Visakhapatnam Steel Plant organises bicycle rally as prelude to World Environment Day celebrations

A bicycle rally was organised by RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, as a prelude to the World Environment Day celebrations, here on Sunday. The rally was organised by the Environment Magement Department of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), in association with the Sports Department of the RINL.

ADVERTISEMENT

A.K. Bagchi, Director (Projects) and additional charge Director (Operations), RINL, who participated as the chief guest, flagged off the bicycle rally at Trishna grounds. He administered the LIFE (Lifestyle for Environment) pledge to all the participants that “everyone will make all possible changes in their daily life to protect the environment, and commit to continuously motivate their family, friends and others about the importance of environmentally friendly habit” evincing the love for the nature and environment.

More than a hundred children participated in the bicycle rally along with placards displaying captions like ‘Land Restoration and Save Mother Earth’ in the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appreciating the children, who participated in the rally, Mr. Bagchi described children as the brand ambassadors of RINL’s campaign towards environment conservation. He complimented the Environment Management Department (EnMD) of the RINL for conducting various programmes as part of World Environment Day (June 5). The message of the cycle rally was to save natural resources, environment and promote health.

Pravin Kumar, Chief General Manager (services) RINL, children, youth, senior officials of the Environment Management Department and other employees of RINL actively participated in the cycle rally.

Appreciation certificates were presented to all the participants at the end of the bicycle rally by G. Phani Kumar, GM (Environment Management Department) and in-charge & head of the department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.