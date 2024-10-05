Visakhapatnam Steel Plant offers employees deputation to NMDC’s Nagarnar plant

The RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has issued a fresh circular of jobs to its employees to send them to the NMDC’s steel plant at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh on a deputation basis.

In an official circular released by the Human Resources Department of the plant, the plant management suggested the employees to attend the walk-in interview from October 7 to 9 at the Ukku House. This is the second phase of the recruitment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employees to the Nagarnar plant.

The candidates who have already appeared for the interview in the first phase need not apply again for the post which they had already applied year, the circular mentioned.