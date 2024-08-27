Visakhapatnam Steel Plant inks MoU with IOCL for supply of lubricants

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) signed an MoU with M/S Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the supply of hydraulic and lubricating oils & greases for a period of five years till 2029.

The MoU will benefit RINL-VSP in ensuring uninterrupted and continuous supply of lubricants from IOCL to meet the RINL’s requirements. IOCL will provide technical support to RINL- Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the field of lubrication, condition monitoring of critical and large hydraulic and lube systems, total bulk oil handling and used oil management.

The MoU was signed at the main conference hall in the administrative building of the RINL, here on Tuesday, in the presence of A.K. Bagchi, Director (projects) & additional Charge Director (operations), RINL, and B. Anil Kumar, ED & State Head for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, IOCL.

Mr. Bagchi thanked the IOCL for developing several critical grades of lubricants in critical and vital areas to meet the stringent operational requirements of RINL. Referring to the past experiences, he said that the first MoU on the same between the two companies was signed in 1994-95.

R. Uday Kumar, ED (lubes), IOCL, described the signing of MoU between RINL & IOCL as a ‘Milestone Day’, and added that the long-cherished association for over three decades between RINL and IOCL is due to the trust and professional excellence.

IOCL will also provide training for Visakhapatnam steel plant officials in their IOCL R&D centre at Faridabad which would also help RINL in reducing consumption of lubricants.