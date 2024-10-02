Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh agrees to reinstate sacked contract workers

The RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) management on October 2 (Wednesday) agreed to reinstate the contract workers sacked in September within a week, during a meeting held at the office of Visakhapatnam Regional Labour Commissioner, according to Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee convener J. Ayodhyaram.

The meeting was held after the contract workers supported by the union leaders laid siege to the office of the Executive Directors of the RINL-VSP on October 1 (Tuesday). The protest continued until 2 a.m. on October 2 (Wednesday).

During the meeting, the Labour Department authorities advised the plant management to restore the online pass system within a week and adhere strictly to the labour laws, Mr. Ayodhyaram told The Hindu, adding that the representatives of the workers’ unions, and the officials (HR department) from the RINL-VSP took part in the meeting.

Pointing out that 4,200 odd contract workers were laid off, the union leaders appealed to the Labour Department officials to solve the disputes of the workers amicably.

The RINL management, however, submitted that around 3,700 contract workers were asked not to attend their duties as their passes were cancelled. The management assured that the passes would be restored in the online system at the earliest.

During the discussion, the parties agreed to maintain the existing practice of gate pass system.

The unions were advised to maintain smooth relations with the plant management and not to resort to any action that would hamper the production and productivity of the plant.

