GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh agrees to reinstate sacked contract workers

The Labour Department authorities advise the RINL management to restore the online gate pass system within a week

Updated - October 02, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant cancelled the gate passes of 3,700 contract workers with effect from September 28, 2024.

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant cancelled the gate passes of 3,700 contract workers with effect from September 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) management on October 2 (Wednesday) agreed to reinstate the contract workers sacked in September within a week, during a meeting held at the office of Visakhapatnam Regional Labour Commissioner, according to Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee convener J. Ayodhyaram.

The meeting was held after the contract workers supported by the union leaders laid siege to the office of the Executive Directors of the RINL-VSP on October 1 (Tuesday). The protest continued until 2 a.m. on October 2 (Wednesday).

During the meeting, the Labour Department authorities advised the plant management to restore the online pass system within a week and adhere strictly to the labour laws, Mr. Ayodhyaram told The Hindu, adding that the representatives of the workers’ unions, and the officials (HR department) from the RINL-VSP took part in the meeting.

Pointing out that 4,200 odd contract workers were laid off, the union leaders appealed to the Labour Department officials to solve the disputes of the workers amicably.

The RINL management, however, submitted that around 3,700 contract workers were asked not to attend their duties as their passes were cancelled. The management assured that the passes would be restored in the online system at the earliest.

During the discussion, the parties agreed to maintain the existing practice of gate pass system.

The unions were advised to maintain smooth relations with the plant management and not to resort to any action that would hamper the production and productivity of the plant.

Published - October 02, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.