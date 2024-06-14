Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employees donate blood at the seventh annual camp organised by union

The donation of blood by workers and employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), even as they are continuing their protest against the privatisation proposal of the Centre, is commendable, said Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, former Principal of Andhra Medical College(AMC).

He participated as the chief guest at the seventh Annual Blood Donation camp, organised by the Steel Plant Employees Union, affiliated to the CITU, at Ukkunagaram here on Friday.

Hailing the noble gesture of the steel plant employees and the initiative of the union, which has been organising the camp year after year, Dr. Sudhakar recalled that VSP had supplied oxygen to a number of hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, and saved the lives of several patients. He hoped that the Centre would reverse its decision on privatisation of the VSP.

Dr. Sudhakar recalled that 32 persons, including a member from his family, had sacrificed their lives for the setting up of the steel plant in Visakhapatnam.

Dr. Naveen Kumar, HOD, Visakha Steel General Hospital, called upon the gathering to think of what they could give back to the society on the occasion of World Blood Donors’ Day. Saying that there was a yawning gap between the demand and supply of blood, he hoped that every person would contribute to reduce the gap.

Dr. Naveen Kumar called for greater awareness among the general public on blood donation. The blood donated would be recouped within two to three weeks. The donated blood could be separated into various components and used to meet the needs of different patients and saving several lives, he said.

The camp was conducted in association with Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Blood Bank, Lion Club and Life Share Blood Bank.

CMD of RINL-VSP Atul Bhatt, CISF Commandant Asif Ahmad, 78th Ward Corporator B. Ganga Rao, representatives of trade unions, J. Ayodhya Ram, YT Das and U. Ramaswamy (CITU) participated.