Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employee who confronted an armed chain snatcher wins accolades

Manohar Reddy recovers from stab wounds

It was a regular Monday (May 23) for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) employee G.V.R. Manohar Reddy, who had come for an evening walk with his spouse at Ukkunagaram Township. But his walk was interrrupted by a life threatening incident. He confronted an armed chain snatcher, which could have costed his life. He not only confronted the snatcher but also helped the people present there to nab him. But in the process he was stabbed by the accused.

Fortunately the VSP employee had recovered and is good shape. His gesture is being appreciated by the Ukkunagaram residents, who prayed for his recovery.

At around 8.10 p.m., when his daily exercise was about to end, Mr. Reddy had heard woman raising an alarm. Some of the residents came running to him and asked whether he had seen any person moving suspiciously and also informed him that an unidentified person had snatched away gold chain from a woman. The VSP employee recalled a person walking wearing a helmet. Minutes later, coincidentally, when they saw the same person coming on a bike, they immediately stopped.

“I stood in the front and two other persons held his bike. He lost control over the bike and got down. I caught hold of him suspecting that he may flee away. I do not remember when he took out his knife and stabbed me. It was my wife who was standing some feet away, who raised alarm that I am bleeding,” Mr. Manohar Reddy recalled the moments.

The VSP employee has received stabbings at two places – waist and shoulder. But his brave act has helped the locals to catch the chain snatcher and handed him over to the Steel Plant Police. Some local youth who were nearby immediately shifted the VSP employee to the hospital in their car. He was provided treatment for couple of days and was discharged.

He has been serving VSP for the past 30 years.