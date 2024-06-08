ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant donates water tanker to GVMC

Published - June 08, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) presented a water tanker of 6,000 litres capacity to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) at the water pump house here on Saturday for supply of drinking water in Rehabilitation (RH) colonies in Gajuwaka and Aganampudi under RINL Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) initiative. The tanker can provide water to about one lakh residents in RH (rehabilitation) colonies of around 16 panchayats in and around Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Gajuwaka, according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US