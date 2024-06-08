GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant donates water tanker to GVMC

Published - June 08, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) presented a water tanker of 6,000 litres capacity to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) at the water pump house here on Saturday for supply of drinking water in Rehabilitation (RH) colonies in Gajuwaka and Aganampudi under RINL Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) initiative. The tanker can provide water to about one lakh residents in RH (rehabilitation) colonies of around 16 panchayats in and around Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Gajuwaka, according to a release.

