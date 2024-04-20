GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant diverts its coal-laden vessels from Adani port to Vizag port

The coal crisis of RINL will be mitigated in a couple of days, says CMD Atul Bhatt

April 20, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant diverted its two vessels to Visakhapatnam port from Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL).

One of the vessels got berthed on Friday and the coal is getting unloaded at the Visakhapatnam port as on Saturday, according to a release here.

VSP to shift vessels laden with imported coal stuck at Gangavaram port to Vizag port

The RINL is completing the customs formalities and with the help of Railways is trying to transfer the cargo (coal) to the RINL in the next few days.

With this initiative, the coal crisis of RINL will be mitigated in a couple of days, said CMD Atul Bhatt.

In addition to this, RINL arranged around 40,000 tons of coal from other sources which is helping the company in addressing the present crisis, he added.

With the improvement of coal availability, RINL is planning to ramp up the production in a phased manner, he maintained.

