Visakhapatnam Steel Plant CMD seeks public support for resolving coking coal and limestone crisis

April 22, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) CMD Atul Bhatt requested all citizens, stakeholders, contract workers and people’s representatives to come together and assist the RINL in resolving its crisis of coking coal and limestone.

“Your timely intervention in this matter is paramount to ensuring the uninterrupted and safe operations of RINL, safeguarding jobs, and sustaining economic growth in our region,” Mr. Bhatt stated in a release here on Monday.

“Your immediate cooperation and support needed to enable RINL to evacuate its coking coal and lime stone from Adani Gangavaram Port Limited to RINL without any further delay,” Mr. Bhatt said.

