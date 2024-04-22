GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant CMD seeks public support for resolving coking coal and limestone crisis

‘Your timely intervention in this matter is paramount to ensuring the uninterrupted and safe operations of RINL, safeguarding jobs and sustaining economic growth in our region’

April 22, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) CMD Atul Bhatt requested all citizens, stakeholders, contract workers and people’s representatives to come together and assist the RINL in resolving its crisis of coking coal and limestone.

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant diverts its coal-laden vessels from Adani port to Vizag port

“Your timely intervention in this matter is paramount to ensuring the uninterrupted and safe operations of RINL, safeguarding jobs, and sustaining economic growth in our region,” Mr. Bhatt stated in a release here on Monday.

“Your immediate cooperation and support needed to enable RINL to evacuate its coking coal and lime stone from Adani Gangavaram Port Limited to RINL without any further delay,” Mr. Bhatt said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.