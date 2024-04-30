ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant CMD releases annual training calendar

April 30, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Chairman and Managing Director Atul Bhatt released anual training calendar for the year 2024-25 at the Learning and Development Centre (L&DC) of the plant here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated efforts of the entire team of L&DC in imparting quality training to the youngsters which will enable them towards a bright career.

Ms. N. Bhanu, general manager (training), gave a brief presentation on the calendar activities such as 304 training programmes in the areas of skill development, technology, computer and safety & health.

During 2023-24, the centre conducted almost 650 programmes covering 14,000 employees, she added.

It also provided training for over 1,019 apprentices per year as required under the apprentice Act 1961. It also conducted skill tests for selection of skilled and semi-skilled contractual workforce. Furthermore, 2,500 students were provided internships in 2023-24, she added.

