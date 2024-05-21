ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant clarifies on suspension of employee for ‘misconduct’ and ongoing inquiry process

Published - May 21, 2024 07:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Responding to an item published in these columns - Suspended Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employee seeks reinstatement - the RINL-VSP management clarified that Mr. Anant Purwar joined RINL as Management Trainee-MT (Tech) on November 1, 2012. He worked in RMHP (Raw material handling plant) for four-and-a-half years then he was posted to FWP, Raibareli, Uttar Pradesh. During June, 2022, he was transferred to headquarters and posted to L&DC where he has been presently working.

Suspended Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employee seeks reinstatement

While his posting at FWP, Raibareli, there were various complaints received against him for irregular attendance, using filthy and unparliamentary language with his superiors and for abusing and threatening his superiors at odd hours on phone calls.

Mr. Purwar was placed under suspension until further orders for abusing the then Head of the Department-HoD (training) and making derogatory statement, including caste discrimination and her social status. Subsequently, he was issued chargesheet for having committed the acts of misconduct and indecent behaviour on the premises of the company and commission of any act subversive of discipline or of good behaviour.

“Inquiry is going on. Three inquiry notices were sent to him but he did not attend two inquiry sittings on some pretext” the official release from the RINL stated on Tuesday.

