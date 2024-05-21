GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant clarifies on suspension of employee for ‘misconduct’ and ongoing inquiry process

Published - May 21, 2024 07:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Responding to an item published in these columns - Suspended Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employee seeks reinstatement - the RINL-VSP management clarified that Mr. Anant Purwar joined RINL as Management Trainee-MT (Tech) on November 1, 2012. He worked in RMHP (Raw material handling plant) for four-and-a-half years then he was posted to FWP, Raibareli, Uttar Pradesh. During June, 2022, he was transferred to headquarters and posted to L&DC where he has been presently working.

Suspended Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employee seeks reinstatement

While his posting at FWP, Raibareli, there were various complaints received against him for irregular attendance, using filthy and unparliamentary language with his superiors and for abusing and threatening his superiors at odd hours on phone calls.

Mr. Purwar was placed under suspension until further orders for abusing the then Head of the Department-HoD (training) and making derogatory statement, including caste discrimination and her social status. Subsequently, he was issued chargesheet for having committed the acts of misconduct and indecent behaviour on the premises of the company and commission of any act subversive of discipline or of good behaviour.

“Inquiry is going on. Three inquiry notices were sent to him but he did not attend two inquiry sittings on some pretext” the official release from the RINL stated on Tuesday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.