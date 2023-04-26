ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant can be protected only with the defeat of BJP, say CPI(M) and CPI leaders

April 26, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

CPI (M) and CPI leaders taking part in the public meeting at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

B.V. Raghavulu from the CPI(M) and K. Narayana from the CPI said that one can save the RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant from privatisation only if people defeat the BJP in the country in the next elections.

Both the leaders participated as the chief guests in a State-level programme called Prachara Bheri of the parties, highlighting the ‘anti-people’ policies being implemented by the BJP at the Centre and the YSRCP in the State.

Addressing the meeting held at Kurmannapalem here on Wednesday, Mr. Raghavulu said that it is unfortunate that YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena Party are carrying Mr. Narendra Modi on their shoulders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Narayana said that Modi is selling all the public sector units in the country to corporate firms. Mr. Modi has 30 adopted sons. While Mr. Adani was the only one who stayed in the country, the remaining 29 fled the country with the looted money, he added.

CPI(M) and CPI Visakha district secretaries M. Jaggu Naidu and M. Pydiraju presided over the meeting.

CPI(M)’s Ch. Narasinga Rao and CPI’s J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy narrated the history of the steel plant and protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US