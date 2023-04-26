Visakhapatnam Steel Plant can be protected only with the defeat of BJP, say CPI(M) and CPI leaders

April 26, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B.V. Raghavulu from the CPI(M) and K. Narayana from the CPI said that one can save the RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant from privatisation only if people defeat the BJP in the country in the next elections.

Both the leaders participated as the chief guests in a State-level programme called Prachara Bheri of the parties, highlighting the ‘anti-people’ policies being implemented by the BJP at the Centre and the YSRCP in the State.

Addressing the meeting held at Kurmannapalem here on Wednesday, Mr. Raghavulu said that it is unfortunate that YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena Party are carrying Mr. Narendra Modi on their shoulders.

Mr. Narayana said that Modi is selling all the public sector units in the country to corporate firms. Mr. Modi has 30 adopted sons. While Mr. Adani was the only one who stayed in the country, the remaining 29 fled the country with the looted money, he added.

CPI(M) and CPI Visakha district secretaries M. Jaggu Naidu and M. Pydiraju presided over the meeting.

CPI(M)’s Ch. Narasinga Rao and CPI’s J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy narrated the history of the steel plant and protests.