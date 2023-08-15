HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant achieved a production of 14.74 lakh tonnes from April to July, says CMD

August 15, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour by the private, corporate and public sector industries in the city on Tuesday. The heads of organisations unfurled the national flag and remembered the struggle of freedom fighters from the British colonial rule to achieve the independence.

RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant CMD Atul Bhatt said that the plant achieved production of 14.74 lakh tonnes from April to July, which is 7% higher than the previous corresponding period last year. Cumulative steel production of 11.23 lakh tonnes was 21% higher than the previous period. The sales turnover of ₹7,183 crore was achieved, which is 23% higher than the previous period from April to July, he added. In July itself, the sales turnover was recorded at ₹1,927 crore, he added.

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairman Madhaiyan Angamuthu appreciated the cooperation of the residents in and around the port for better living conditions.

HPCL Visakh Refinery Executive Director V. Ratanraj praised the employees for last year’s performance of 9.287 MMTPA at 111% capacity. He also spoke on the progress of modernisation of the refinery by increasing its capacity to 15 MMTPA.

NTPC Simhadri Thermal Power Station Head Sanjay Kumar Sinha presented the Power Excel Awards and GGM Meritorious Awards to the project achievers.

Captain S. Diwakar of Dredging Corporation of India Limited said that plans have been prepared to reach the target of earning ₹1,300 crore in the current financial year.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited CMD Hemant Khatri reminded his teams to work with RRR (reforms, revenue and records).

