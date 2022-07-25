Visakhapatnam Steel Plant achieved a higher production and turnover in 2021-22, says Union Minister

He is replying to question from Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy

Referring to question by YSR Congress Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, in the Upper House on Monday, on whether Viskhapatnam Steel Plant has achieved a higher production and turnover in the year 2021-22 over the previous year, Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh has accepted it by giving the production and sales details.

According to the Minister, the VSP has achieved a production of saleable steel of 5,138 tonnes in 2021-22 over 4,163 tonnes, in the corresponding previous year, which is a high of about 23%.

Coming to sales, the Minister stated that in 2021-22 the VSP has recorded a turnover of ₹28,214.76 crore when compared to ₹17,980.22 crore in 2020-21.

He also gave the sales figures of last five years ₹16,618.40 crore (2017-18), ₹20,844.38 cr (2018-19), ₹15,819.24 cr (2019-20), ₹17,980.22 cr. (2020-21) and ₹28,214.76 cr. (2021-22).