Visakhapatnam: steel plant achieved 22 million accident-free man-hours during the last three months, says CMD

‘Employees should maintain the same tempo and reach zero-accident targets’

RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) organised the 51 st National Safety Day on the theme: “Nurture young minds – Develop safety culture” at the plant premises here on Friday.

A function was organised at the Learning and Development Centre (L&D Centre) auditorium of the VSP.

D.C.S. Varma, Director of Factories, who participated as a guest of honour, lauded RINL for its achievements on the safety front. He said that accidents could be prevented only when safety was adopted as a value and inculcated as a habit in the minds of young people.

Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL-VSP, said that it was a matter of pride that VSP has achieved 22 million accident-free man-hours during the last three months. This shows the commitment of employees towards safety. He appealed to all the employees to maintain the same tempo to achieve zero-accident targets. He also impressed upon them to follow technical discipline and focus on safety, considering the new hazards of modern equipment.

V.V.V. Gopal Rao, Director (Finance), K.K. Ghosh, Director (Projects), K. V. Nagi Reddy, CVO, B.K. Mohanty, CGM(Maintenance & Iron) I/c, P. Chinna Rao, Inspector of factories, senior officers of RINL, trade union leaders, Steel Executive Association (SEA) members, representatives from SC/ST Association, OBC Association and WIPS were also present. Prizes were distributed to the winners of various safety competitions held in this connection among employees, contract workers, schoolchildren and family members.

Safety pledge

Earlier in the morning, Flag hoisting was done by B.K. Mohanty, (Maintenance & Iron) I/c and M.S.V. Krishnaiah CGM(S&E) in the presence of employees. A safety pledge was administered on this occasion.

In the projects division also, Safety Flag was unfurled by P.K. Sarangi, CGM(Projects) and In charge- Construction. A safety pledge was administered. Several senior officials of Projects Division, engineers, supervisors and contract workers participated.