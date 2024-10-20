Visakhapatnam Steel Executive Association demands issuance of pending higher pensions to 1,800 employees

The Visakhapatnam Steel Executive Association (VSEA) is demanding the issuance of the pending higher pensions amonuts to all 1,800 eligible employees and retirees of the steel plant. The pensions have been pending since March, 2024.

These pension holders had deposited their contributions in the office of the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Visakhapatnam, during the period from October 2023 to March 2024, with an amount of around ₹400 crores.

They made their respective contributions following the Supreme Court order in November 2022, directing the authorities concerned to allow PSUs’ eligible employees, including the staff of RINL-VSP, to opt for the higher pension. The verdict came after a seven-year struggle by several unions including VSEA.

“The Apex court order is a big relief for all PSU employees as they used to get pensions in hundreds after 30 years of service. But, under the higher pension scheme, there is a chance of getting the pension in thousands of rupees. Thus, several RINL serving employees and retirees have applied for higher pension through RINL PF Trust,” VSEA secretary K.V.D. Prasad said on Sunday.

“However, the pension amounts have not been delivered in return for our contrbutions as of yet. If the authorities fail to address our demand, the association might stage protests and escalate it to any extent,” he warned, adding that the issue has been pending with the Delhi EPFO office.