Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: State wants to provide better medical services in government hospitals, says Health Minister

Minister for Health and in-charge Minister for the district V. Rajini has said that the State government wants to ensure that the medical services offered in government hospitals are better than those in private hospitals. She said that identifying the medical needs of people the State government is setting up health centres in urban as well as rural areas. The government is also ensuring all the health centres have modern equipment, adequate medicines and staff, she said.

Ms. Rajini inaugurated four new YSR Urban Health Centres at Nakkavanipalem (Ward 59) and Mulagada (Ward 58), AKC Colony (Ward 40) and Kranthi Nagar (63), here in the city on Saturday. She along with District Collector A Mallikarjuna laid foundation stone to a new health centre on the premises of ENT Hospital, which is going to be constructed at a cost of about ₹80 lakh.

Later, she checked the services being offered at ENT hospital and Rani Chandramathi Devi Hospital.

VMRDA Chairperson A. Vijaya Nirmala, DMHO K. Vijaya Lakshmi and others were present.


