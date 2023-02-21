Visakhapatnam: Stalls in Vizag’s Night Food Court tickle your taste buds, but ignore hygiene

February 21, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The smoke from the skewered kebabs being grilled, the aroma from the momo steamer when opened, the sizzling sound of the fritter dough being dropped into hot oil, and the crowd brushing past envelops one as they enter Vizag’s Night Food Court behind YSR Central Park.

The extensive varieties of national and international cuisines here have something to tickle everyone’s taste buds making it the melting pot of flavours and aromas, and undoubtedly a foodie’s paradise.

The food trucks and food stalls stretched across the street are ready to welcome customers by 6 p.m. every day as youth and families trickle in for a quick bite. As the sun sets further, the street is bustling with people – students catching up with friends, professionals stopping by for a meal after work, families on a day out – till they call it a day by 12 a.m.

The food street buzzing with people, especially on the weekends is a testimony to its taste and friendly vendors. The quality of food and the availability of choices for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians is the highlight of the place, said a frequent customer of the food street.

The food court is known not just for its range of food choices but its innovative ideas, as visitors are attracted to the sight of kebabs and barbecues being grilled inside the model of a car bonnet or a train engine.

The food prices being affordable, and the availability of alternatives make it a good place to visit with friends after work, said a professional. While families prefer to stop by the food street for its wide variety of choices that can cater to everyone’s preferences, some drop by for their favourite dosas, pani puris, and tiffins or to take parcels home.

Although customers enjoy the diverse array of food choices amidst the vibrant environment, some have a few suggestions for improvements. While some said that the food street should remain open till late at night, others hoped that the taste of food and hygiene in the street would be improved. There should be better parking facilities and two-wheelers should not be allowed to pass through the street as it can lead to mishaps, especially with children walking around, pointed out a customer.

People’s responsibility

While the food street opens every evening to serve mouthwatering meals, the onus to keep the street litter free is on the people. Plastic bottles, paper plates, tissues and food waste on the road are an eyesore for the commuters in the morning and a menace for the cleaning staff. Thus, it is imperative that people must be more responsible about waste disposal to continue enjoying the food here in a hygienic environment.