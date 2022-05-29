Visakhapatnam: Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi to give free coaching for EAPCET and I-CET
The classes to commence from June 1
Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi, railway area, is organising free coaching for EAPCET and I-CET. The 30-day classes will be held by experienced and dedicated faculty.
The classes, to commence from June 1, will be held at Sri Sathya Sai Seva Kendram, Sri Sathya Sai Street, Akkayyapalem.
Interested persons can contact on the mobile nos. 9298052173 or 9493615009.
