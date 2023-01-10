ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple earned ₹4.54 crore during ‘Margasira masotsavam’, says Executive Officer

January 10, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple EO K. Sirisha giving details of the revenue earned by the temple during the recent Margasira masotsavam, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam, Burujupeta, has earned ₹4.54 crore during the ‘Margasira masotsavam’, held from November 24 to December 23, 2022.

The revenue was received during the month-long festival, through hundi collection, sale of prasadam, annadanam, darshan tickets, tonsure, donations, sevas and special pujas, temple Executive Officer K. Sirisha told the media here on Tuesday.

The revenue during Margasiramastosavam during 2020-21 was ₹4.22 crore. The revenue registered an increase of ₹31.36 lakh this year compared to the previous year.

