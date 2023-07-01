HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: Spot admissions for leftover seats in Andhra University’s Food Science course

July 01, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Directorate of Admissions on Saturday informed that spot admissions will be conducted for the leftover seats in the four-year B.Sc honours (plus one year M.Sc ) in Food Science and Technology course with the option of multiple entry and exit. The course will be offered under the self-support scheme by the Department of Food, Nutrition and Dietics, College of Science and Technology for the academic year 2023-24.

The candidates whose educational qualification is Intermediate or any other equivalent examinations with mathematics, physics and chemistry, or biology with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks for general and 45% for reserved categories will be elible for the programme. The proposed fee is ₹65,000. The number of seats are 40 in number.

