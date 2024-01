January 27, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

AP State Orthopaedic Association (OSSAP) conferred Vyaghreswarudu gold medal-2024 to a city-based spine surgeon Arun Kumar V of Reva Spine Centre for his contribution to the profession of spine diseases, particularly for his skills in the performance of endoscopic spine surgeries. The award was received at a function in Tirupati on January 27 (Saturday).