Visakhapatnam: speed up works at hostels, Andhra University V-C directs officials

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy has instructed the officials to speed up all undergoing development works at the student hostels in the campus. He inspected the women’s hostel at AU Engineering College campus here on Tuesday.

Checking the progress of works, he said “modernisation of washrooms, increasing the number of water storage tanks, pending electrical works and arranging steel benches at the dinning halls should be completed before the students join the new academic year,” Prof. Prasad Reddy also asked the officials to provide gym and sports equipment for the needy. Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and AU Engineering College Principal P. Srinivas were present.