Visakhapatnam: speed boat services suspended at Rushikonda beach after drowning death

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 30, 2022 23:13 IST

The District Tourism Department has temporarily suspended the speed boat services at Rushikonda from Tuesday following the drowning death of a 26-year-old youth on Monday evening. The youth U. Ganesh, working as a photographer at the local beach, was reportedly hit by a speed boat while he along with two others had gone into the waters for kayaking. While the two others had jumped from the boat when the speed boat hit them and returned to the shore, Ganesh had gone missing. His body was traced on Tuesday and sent for post-mortem. A case was registered at the Arilova Police Station.

