Visakhapatnam: special yoga camp in Andhra University from September 19

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness, (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting a special campaign on ‘Pranayama and Meditation’ from September 19. The camp will be organised from 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. For more information, interested can contact research scholar Ch Saibaba at 9492968443, said Head of the Department K. Ramesh Babu in a release on Saturday.