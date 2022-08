Visakhapatnam: special yoga camp for thyroid problem to be organised from August 8

August 04, 2022 18:50 IST

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting a Special Yoga and Naturopathy camp for Thyroid problem from August 8. The programme will be supervised by Naturopathy Specialist N. Tulasi Rao, from the Yoga Department. Interested can contact 9398019922, said Head of the Department Ramesh Babu.

