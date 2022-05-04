Visakhapatnam: special trains to be run from Nanded to Berhampur via Duvvada

May 04, 2022 21:40 IST

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during this summer, the railway has decided to run a special trains between Nanded - Berhampur - Nanded on the dates and timings as mentioned below.

The train no. 07431 Nanded - Berhampur summer special will leave Nanded on May 07 th, 14 th, 21 st and 28 th at 3.25 p.m. and will reach Duvvada on next day at 9.25 a.m. and depart at 9.27 a.m. and will reach Berhampur at 2.30 p.m.

In the return direction, 07432 Berhampur - Nanded summer special will leave Berhampur on May 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 4.30 p.m. to reach Duvvada at 9.35 p.m. and depart at 9.37 p.m. and will reach Nanded at 3.45 p.m. on the next day.

The summer special train will have stoppages at Mudkhed, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medchal, Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Kondapalli, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road and Palasa.

These pair of trains will have one 1 stAC, two- 2 nd AC, six- 3 rdAC, four Sleeper Class, three General Class coaches, one Second class luggage-cum-Disable coach and one Generator Car in their composition.