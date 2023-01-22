ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: special train services extended to clear passenger rush

January 22, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The railways decided to extend the following special train in order to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 07030 Secunderabad – Agartala will leave Secunderabad at 4.35 p.m. on Mondays from February 6 to 27 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 4.20 a.m. and depart at 4.40 a.m. to reach Agartala on Thursday at 3 a.m.

Train no. 07029 Agartala – Secunderabad special will leave Agartala on Fridays from February 10 to March 3 at 6.10 p.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Sunday at 3.05 a.m. and depart at 03.15 a.m. to reach Secunderabad on Sunday at 4.15 p.m., according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The trains will stop at Guntur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Dankuni, Rampur Hat, Malda Town, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon, Kamakhya, Guwahati, New Haflong, Badarpur, New Karimganj, Dharmanagar and Ambasa stations in both the directions.

These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US